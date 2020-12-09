Trump Glorifies New Covid Vaccine: What Else Did You Expect?

Note: In this climate, many people assume that if you say ANYTHING favorable about Trump, you support him all the way. If you say anything negative about him, you hate everything about him. I’ve never been in either camp. Read on.

As the vaccine rolls out in record time, Trump stands there selling it like a new golf course, the greatest gold course ever designed.

Not long ago, in the headline of an article, I called Trump and Biden frauds.

I’ve also explained why Trump is a better fraud for America than Biden.

With Trump, we get glints of freedom; with Biden we get the long dark night.

Biden’s people are already forging close relationships with the fascist governors. These connections include: how to push the vaccine.

It’s going to go this way, if Biden is installed in the Oval Office. Governors will say, “Well, people, we need every community to achieve 70% compliance with vaccination. And where that doesn’t happen, it looks like…we’ll have to declare new lockdowns, in order to protect all of us…”

That’s the carrot and the stick.

Under Trump as president, a similar scenario would play out, but he would be trying to open up the economy at the same time, through encouragement, through disparaging the governors who are taking the hardest line on lockdowns.

That may seem like a distinction without a difference, but it isn’t. It’s a signal to his millions of passionate followers: go back to work, open up the economy, find a way, defy restrictions.

If you’re laboring under the delusion that ANY president is going to unilaterally solve COVID fascism, and you don’t have to do anything yourself, you’re on the wrong track.

We have a giant snake encircling and winding through the population, and we have to cut off pieces of it wherever and however we can.

It would be pretty to think a politician is going to wade in and cut off the head of the snake in one mighty blow, but I don’t advise waiting for it to happen.

This is why I’ve said I don’t have faith in Trump, I have faith in the people who want freedom. Many of those people support Trump.

To be sure, Biden’s people would like to declare a federal mandate forcing every American to take the COVID vaccine, but at least for now, that’s not how I think his controllers are going to move.

They realize a federal mandate would not only face stiff legal challenges, it would create a high level of resistance—higher than presently exists—in the public.

They could try to pass a law stating that, in any designated area or zone, failure to achieve a 70% vaccination rate would, “during this state of emergency,” trigger a vaccine mandate; but I don’t think they’ll even go that far.

Biden’s controllers are focused on forging VERY tight relationships with the governors, and with big corporations. Those corporations, some of them, will demand vaccination for their employees, at the same time saying these employees have the right to refuse, in which case they’ll either have to work from home, or find a job elsewhere.

Biden forces will also push companies to opt for “immunity passports,” making it more difficult for people to travel, shop, gather in large numbers, unless they take the COVID shot.

If all this sounds like all-out war, that’s what it is.

The vaccine is a new front, a new phase in the war.

We would all like to find an easy way out, but that’s a pipe dream.

As far as Trump is concerned, he bought the big COVID con right at the beginning. He showed no real understanding of the situation, and he stood aside and allowed the destruction of the economy. He has never admitted just how widespread that destruction is, or his role in it. (I have stated this several times.)

So it should come as no surprise that he is now working the crowd like a carnival barker, hyping the vaccine.

Over the past months, some of Trump’s followers have assumed his glorification of the coming vaxx was a brilliant strategy on his part. He had a secret “rescue” from the vaccine planned.

Well, here we are. I don’t see rescue. I see Trump selling the vaxx. Nothing new.

Biden’s forces are also pushing climate change, open borders, defunding the police, and other disastrous policies that make him a worse option than Trump. But this article is about COVID. And in that sphere, Trump is better than Biden in the way I’ve described above.

What we actually needed, back in January, was a truly courageous president who stood up and refused to allow lockdowns, on Constitutional grounds—boldly, without compromise, giving away NO freedoms. We didn’t have that kind of leader.

This COVID vaccine is experimental, the people are guinea pigs, and the RNA technology embedded in the vaccine has been shown, in the past, to cause autoimmune reactions—meaning the body attacks itself.

Trump pushing it as the messianic solution is madness.

SOURCES:

(forthcoming)

The post Trump Glorifies New Covid Vaccine: What Else Did You Expect? appeared first on LewRockwell.