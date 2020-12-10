Is he right? Staging and knowing corruption and fraud in elections

Rob Morse published this screed on his blog SlowFacts this weekend.

Is he right? (I am not necessarily endorsing anything that Mr. Morse is stating, of course, so don’t get your intestines in a knot – just throwing it out to make some points.)

This is a sad day. We saw President Donald Trump receive more votes than any other president..ever. Somehow, in the middle of the night when vote counting had been mysteriously stopped, Vice President Biden took the lead because of mail in votes that mysteriously appeared from backroom briefcases. The election was stolen. That was the swamp’s plan all along. The sad thing is how far the corruption extends. Perhaps half of us lost an election, but all of us lost our trust in our institutions.

The mainstream media and social media hid stories of corruption in the Biden family. They are not the most distrusted names in news.

If there was significan’t voter fraud in several swing states, then wouldn’t the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Election Comission know about vote tampering? Yes, they would, and they did. They knew, and they did nothing. We’ve seen voter fraud before when precincts came in with 100 percent votes for Democrats. We saw fraud where homeless shelters and mental health facilities strangely reported large turnout from voters that didn’t match the voter rolls.

We hear crickets when that level of corruption is found in Detroit, Philladelphia, and Atlanta.

Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting Systems told a phone meeting with Antifa activists that he had Trump all taken care of in the election. “I made f***ing sure of that!” It is important that we believe people when they admit to corruption. Unfortunately, Democrat Attorney’s General seldom prosecute voter fraud. Federal officials seldom prosecute corrupt election officials from deep blue cities and put them in jail.

Nothing was said because the fix was in. That is why I trust neither the FBI nor the FEC. Neither should you.

That wasn’t always the case. We used to respect the FBI. Now, we’ve seen them tamper with laboratory evidence. We saw the FBI ignore the blatent security violations, and probable blackmail evidence, from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her staff. We saw them ignore political murder.

I knew honest men who worked at the FBI. I can only imagine how these men feel to see the FBI so corrupted by political influence. Sadly, that is what happens when you want your paycheck or power more than your honor.

We let politicians choose our voting machines. That has to be a recipe for disaster if there ever were one. Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic sent voter data to overseas servers. I’d bet that the NSA and CIA could track that internet traffic. Given that Trump criticized US intelligence agencies, I doubt they would raise an alarm if those agencies found evidence of voter fraud. We let the CIA and NSA act as if they are above the law. So far, they are, and that is both a cause of this election theft and a symptom of how far the corruption spreads.

Voter fraud explains why President Trump campaigned so long and so hard. That strategy worked in that Trump received massive support from the voters. Trump also made it harder to steel the election since it is harder to forge a few million votes than a few thousand. We will see if our legal and political institutions will turn from corruption, tell the truth, and regain our respect.

I can’t fix that level of coruption overnight. Neither can you. Democrats might steel the election, but my acceptance of a lie is not for sale. They are not my president until they win a fair election.. if we’re allowed to have fair elections any more.

~_~_

I gave you 400 words. Please share them with a friend. RM

Sources-

“https://www.citizensjournal.us/undercover-cnn-tapes-reveal-networks-bias-against-president-trump/

“https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-736-million-popular-votes-over-7-million-more-any-sitting-president-history-1548742

“https://texasscorecard.com/federal/video-wagons-suitcases-and-coolers-roll-into-detroit-voting-center-at-4-am/

“https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9017385/Rudy-Giuliani-gives-video-evidence-ballot-fraud-Georgia-Senate-Judiciary-subcommittee.html

“https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-report-largest-number-of-cluster-votes-in-wayne-co-mi-came-from-psychiatric-hospital-for-patients-with-severe-mental-illnessesand-more/

“FBI laboratory fraud cases- “https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-32380051

“https://nypost.com/2019/10/08/oh-s-t-the-moment-fbi-agents-found-hillary-clinton-emails-on-anthony-weiners-laptop/

“https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/09/seth_rich_the_murder_washington_doesnt_want_solved.html

“https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/people/january_2020/most_now_think_jeffrey_epstein_was_murdered

“https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/28/claim-dominion-exec-bragged-that-he-made-sure-trump-is-not-gonna-win-on-conference-call-n1179285

“https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-attorney-sidney-powell-coinfirms-alleged-dominion-servers-germany-confiscated-video/

_______________________________

The facts? I think so. All the facts? Hardly.

There are powerful members of the GOP involved in the corrupt election results as well – and while there may have been SOME members of the FBI who were honest; well, their honesty seems to have never extended to blowing the whistle on the massive corruption which many (like Rob, apparently) are seeing for the first time. The FBI started out as crooked, with J Edgar setting the tone and the “standards” for now, nearly 100 years. Supposedly the FBI special agents are “the best of the best” but apparently NONE (at least none who survived) have the moral courage to tell the truth to anyone willing to listen.

Fraud and corruption in elections? As Jacob Hornberger pointed out recently, fraud is a STAPLE of American elections, as is CORRUPTION. He and I both have cited the 1948 Texas Senate election of LBJ, and JFK’s 1960 Illinois theft of the election. This is NOT the first time and will NOT be the last. This might be the single GREATEST fraud pulled off in the history of the Fifty States, but it is a matter of degree and not kind.

I do not mean that we should accept fraud and corruption in elections at ANY level. I do believe it is possible to reduce it, guard against it, and reveal it. It is (as Jacob points out) why we have poll-watchers and many other procedures. Including measures that Democrats (and some Republicans) have been actively destroying, like proof of identity. And clearly we need MORE ways of battling election crime. Yes, getting rid of secret ballots is certainly one way, just as truly and honestly enforcing proof of identity and place of residence can help. Just as simple security measures (which we use every day to access our bank accounts and even magazine subscriptions) can help a lot.

But the single greatest preventer of election fraud and corruption is very simple. REDUCE THE POWER AND WEALTH OF GOVERNMENT. And therefore, REDUCE the temptations that power in public office offers: the individual personal influence, power, and wealth that we take for granted from dog catcher and sheriff up to the White House.

Which is why this increasingly-repeated Democratic talking point ticks me off so much: “Trump threatened American democracy.”

Given what should be honored as a fundamental law of politics:

Politicians (and not just Democrats) engage in nothing but projection. Hornberger’s Law of Politics (tentative name)

In other word, the politicians that hate Trump and support creepy Uncle Joe demonstrate that they know Biden has threatened our so-called modern American democracy. Biden, the entire Democratic leadership, including the likes of both Clintons, Obummer, Sanders, and all the rest, all stand indicted.

I’m just having a real hard time believing that Trump got 8 million more votes than he did in 2016 and Uncle Joe, with his pathetic rally turnouts, poor grassroots contribution record, television performance, and apparently serious mental health problems, beat Trump and got more votes than the Democrat God-King Obummer did in 2016, AND in fewer counties than Obummer. While the Dems took a shallacking in their key races in the House of Representatives.