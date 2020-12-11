German Lawyers Initiate Class-Action Coronavirus Litigation

Reiner Fuellmich,1 who has been a consumer protection trial lawyer in California and Germany2 for 26 years, is a founding member of the German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (Außerparlamentarischer Corona Untersuchungsausschuss,3 or ACU),4,5 launched July 10, 2020.

Fuellmich is leading the committee’s corona crisis tort case — an international class-action lawsuit that will be filed against those responsible for using fraudulent testing to engineer the appearance of a dangerous pandemic in order to implement economically devastating lockdowns around the world.

He estimates more than 50 other countries will be following suit. In the video above, Patrick Bet-David interviews Fuellmich about how and why the group was formed and the status of this work.

The Backstory

Early on, as Fuellmich started hearing concerns from family and friends in Germany about a new respiratory virus, one particular name kept popping up: professor Christian Drosten, Ph.D., a German virologist.

As head of the Institute of Virology at the University of Bonn Medical Centre, Drosten is best known for developing the first diagnostic test for SARS in 2003. He also developed a diagnostic test for the swine flu,6 and in 2009 helped drum up panic with doomsday prophesies about H1N1.

When COVID-19 initially emerged in early 2020, Drosten kept saying there was no cause for concern. Then, seemingly overnight, he changed his tune, “as though someone had given him a signal.” All of a sudden, Drosten was saying that this virus was extremely dangerous and that drastic measures to contain it had to be implemented.

Based on whistleblower testimony, the German government relied on the opinion of Drosten alone when deciding on their pandemic response, which included the lockdown of healthy citizens and the suspension of constitutional rights for an indefinite period of time.

Interestingly, Fuellmich’s team recently discovered that Drosten’s Ph.D. dissertation is a fraud. It was only created this year when people began investigating his background.

Aside from Drosten, other individuals who have prominent roles include Lothar H. Wieler, the head of the German equivalent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization and Neil Ferguson of the Imperial College of London.

Unsure of what was going on, Fuellmich contacted an old friend, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, a former member of the German Congress and the Council of Europe. Wodarg urged him to investigate and suggested some names of experts to look into, such as professor John Ioannidis at Stanford University and professor and Nobel Prize winner Michael Levitt.

The more he investigated the facts available, the more Fuellmich realized COVID-19 was being grossly oversold. Eventually, he started making inquiries to see if there were any other lawyers out there raising questions about the legality of the pandemic and the global response to it.

He discovered that Beate Bahner, an attorney specializing in medical law, had in fact spoken out, arguing that Germany’s quarantine measures were unconstitutional. She was arrested and held in a psychiatric ward for a number of days. Needless to say, that wasn’t an encouraging start.

Separation of Power Has Been Breached

Disturbingly, while the governments of many nations have the same separation of power as the U.S., where you have separate legislative, judiciary and executive branches, we are now finding that this separation has been breached and nearly destroyed in most places.

Rather than being run by the legislators that we voted into power (and who have the legal power to make law), we’re being ruled by the executive branch, such as our local governors, who are creating rules and regulations without having the legal and constitutional power to do so.

They may issue emergency orders for a few days, but really that’s the extent of their legal power. After that, the legislature must be brought in. Yet here we are, several months into the pandemic, and local governors and mayors all over the world are still issuing long-term mandatory mask and social distancing orders, many of which call for the arrest of those who don’t follow the rules.

We now have plenty of data showing its lethality is on par with the common flu and that the absolute risk of death is equivalent to the risk of dying in a car accident.

As noted by Fuellmich, the judiciary branch must step in, and now, finally, they are starting to do so. In Austria, the constitutional court issued an order November 12, 2020, not only clarifying the separation of powers and stressing that the legislative branch must be involved, but also that there must be a comprehensive discussion where both sides are heard. There are other scientists besides those anointed by the government, and their opinions must be considered as well.

Suing the World Over Faux Pandemic

As noted by Bet-David, there are several important questions that must be answered:

What caused the pandemic?

Who started it?

Who needs to be held accountable?

In what way must they be held accountable?

Fuellmich agrees, saying that answering these questions is the reason for why ACU was formed. Governments appear unwilling to investigate the answers to these questions, and that’s why he and three other attorneys decided to take on the task of preparing class-action lawsuits. The primary questions the ACU seeks to answer are:

How dangerous is the virus, really? How trustworthy is the PCR test; what does a positive test really mean? How much damage do the anti-COVID measures inflict to the economy and the health and well-being of the population?

What Do We Now Know?

The last question is easily answered, Fuellmich says. Evidence shows pandemic measures have caused tremendous harm, killing more people than the virus itself by restricting routine medical care to people with acute and chronic health conditions that have nothing to do with COVID-19.

As for the danger of SARS-CoV-2, we now have plenty of data showing its lethality is on par with the common flu7,8,9,10,11 and that the absolute risk of death is equivalent to the risk of dying in a car accident.12,13 It may be different in terms of symptoms and complications, but the actual lethality is about the same.

According to Fuellmich, even the WHO has now admitted that the mortality of COVID-19 is on par with seasonal influenza. In October 2020, the WHO also reversed its stance on lockdowns, stating they no longer recommend using lockdowns as a primary control method.14

Several experts have also stressed that there is no excess mortality,15,16 meaning we’ve had an average number of deaths during the pandemic as would normally die anyway. And, if there’s no excess mortality, how can there be a lethal pandemic? It doesn’t add up.

Fraudulent Testing Is Driving Pandemic Narrative

Of the three questions, the second one is perhaps the most important, as mass testing is driving the narrative that we’re in a lethal pandemic. As explained by Fuellmich, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests have several weaknesses that appear to be taken advantage of to create needless fear.

The fact is, the PCR test is not designed to be used as a diagnostic tool as it cannot distinguish between inactive viruses and “live” or reproductive ones.17 This is a crucial point, since inactive and reproductive viruses are not interchangeable in terms of infectivity. If you have a nonreproductive virus in your body, you will not get sick and you cannot spread it to others.

Secondly, many if not most laboratories amplify the RNA collected far too many times, which results in healthy people testing “positive.” The video above explains how the PCR test works and how we are interpreting results incorrectly.

In summary, the PCR swab collects RNA from your nasal cavity. This RNA is then reverse transcribed into DNA. However, they must be amplified to become discernible. Each round of amplification is called a cycle, and the number of amplification cycles used by any given test or lab is called a cycle threshold.

When you go above 30 cycles, even insignificant sequences of viral DNA end up being magnified to the point that the test reads positive even if your viral load is extremely low or the virus is inactive and poses no threat to you or anyone else.

According to Fuellmich, the consensus is that anything over 35 cycles is scientifically indefensible. Yet Drosten’s test and tests recommended by the World Health Organization are set to 45 cycles.18,19,20

When labs use these excessive cycle thresholds, you end up with a far higher number of positive tests than you would otherwise. At present, and going back a number of months now, what we’re really dealing with is a “casedemic,”21,22 meaning an epidemic of false positives.

Remember, in medical terminology, when used accurately, a “case” refers to someone who has symptoms of a disease. By erroneously reporting positive tests as “cases,” the pandemic appears magnitudes worse than it actually is. For this reason, Fuellmich and his team are primarily focused on the PCR test issue.

They’ve taken testimony from a number of well-respected immunologists from around the world, all of whom agree that the PCR test is incapable of telling us anything about the transmission of COVID-19.

The Panic Paper

According to Fuellmich, the sole reason the PCR test is used, and used in an incorrect way, is to create enough fear that no one will question the pandemic measures being put into place and simply do as they’re told. He goes on to review the so-called “Panic Paper,”23,24 written by the German Department of the Interior.

This classified paper, which was leaked to the press, reveals there was an intentional plan at the level of the German government to drive people into a panic.

One of the strategies laid out in the paper was to guilt children into compliance, to make them feel responsible “for the tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow the anti-corona regulations.” According to Fuellmich, what we have is a staged PCR test pandemic. It’s not a lethal virus pandemic, “and I can prove this in court,” he says.

What’s the End Game?

As noted by Fuellmich, more and more people around the world are now starting to wake up to the fact that the restrictions put into place under the guise of protecting public health are not going away anytime soon. They’re part of a much larger, long-term plan, and the end goal is to usher in a new way of life, devoid of our previous freedoms.

The judicial branch is “the last anchor of democracy,” Fuellmich says. He brings up an important point. The WHO, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are all private corporations, yet they wield tremendous power over the governments of the world.

The World Economic Forum, founded by Klaus Schwab, is incredibly influential and lobbies politicians around the globe. Together, private corporations and politicians have in some instances usurped power from the government and are acting above the law of the land.

Big Tech plays an important part in this usurpation of power. The most important human right around the world is the right to free speech. It’s foundational for any democracy. Yet the tech giants have all banded together to censor certain segments of the global population.

“We have to take back the power from them and put it back where it belongs, with the government, and we have to take a really close look at who is in government and who became too close to these corporations,” Fuellmich says.

Key Players

While the full picture is still being put together, Fuellmich and his team have some ideas of who the key players are, at least in Germany. They include the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Drosten, Wieler (the head of the German equivalent of the CDC), Ghebreyesus (head of the WHO), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.

These individuals have repeatedly met over the years, including in May 2019, at which time they discussed plans for a coming pandemic. During this meeting, Drosten explained how his PCR test would be used to identify infections — “A blatant lie, as we now know it,” Fuellmich says.

These were the same individuals who in 2020 rolled out the narrative for the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed for the global implementation of PCR testing, mask wearing, social distancing and the shut-down of economies around the world.

According to Fuellmich, Germany is at the center of this global fraud, and three of the key criminals in this case appear to be Drosten, Wieler and Ghebreyesus — and the organizations behind them.

That said, he also admits there must be others behind these public marionettes that are pulling the strings. Fuellmich believes that through pretrial discovery, these shadowy figures will eventually come to light.

Battle Plan

As mentioned earlier, we must now push the judicial branch of our government to step in. Fuellmich explains:

“We have the power [to ask] courts of law to step in, but we have to show in a court of law that this is not a corona pandemic but rather a staged PCR pandemic, which was made up — invented — for completely different purposes, for these corporations.

We do not know exactly who is responsible, but we see that some of the corporations that are now censoring us are in part responsible; we know some people — such as Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab or Blackrock — were investing their money into pharmaceutical and technical companies. Also, the mainstream media, they [have been] brought into line and are not going to report on the other side of the story.

In order to bring out this story, we have to have a court of law that will take a look at the evidence that is there … And that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re doing this both in Germany and in the United States … The U.S. and Canada are so important in this because they are the two countries that have class-actions.”

At present, class-action lawsuits are being prepared in the U.S. and Canada. Lawsuits are also being prepared in Germany. Germany does not permit class-actions so, there, the process is being done a bit differently. ACU is also working on the creation of legal guidelines and data caches that attorneys around the world will be able to use to file their own lawsuits.

As for the average person, Fuellmich urges everyone to, first of all, don’t give up, and secondly, ask lots of questions. Continue asking questions because the more questions are asked, the more answers will come to light. Continue to counter the censorship by asking questions. Once court hearings begin, the information will start to spread more quickly.

To learn more, all ACU meetings are live-streamed and available on the Committee’s YouTube channel25 (at least for now). Fuellmich can be contacted via www.fuellmich.com, and the Corona Inquiry Committee via corona-ausschuss.de. Information in multiple languages should also be available on www.ACU2020.org.

Sources and References

The post German Lawyers Initiate Class-Action Coronavirus Litigation appeared first on LewRockwell.