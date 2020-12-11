Is Attorney General Barr a Coward?

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP. [1]

That’s because he isn’t looking. Here are several sites, among hundreds, that carry evidence of vote fraud on a continuing basis: American Thinker [2], Infowars [3], Gateway Pundit [4], Revolver.news [5], the Air Vent blog [6].

Barr has now appointed a special counsel, John Durham, to look into…what? Russiagate? The man in the moon? Richard Nixon? I’m sure we’ll get a report by 2026.

Slick Willie Barr’s remark to AP sent a signal to judges and lawyers: the Justice Department isn’t active, relax, no need to rush, feel free to dismiss cases, you won’t be risking adverse consequences.

That, from the number-one law enforcement man in the nation.

Meanwhile, if you visit those sites, I just mentioned, you’ll find all sorts of evidence of fraud. Ballot stuffing. Invented ballots. Backdated ballots. Failure to allow observers to monitor massive amounts of vote counting. Statistical anomalies showing impossible vote results. Vote switching. Electronic machine vulnerabilities. Software back doors. Fractional vote counts instead of raw number counts. Dominion and Smartmatic connections to foreign entities. The vote-count apparatus connected to the internet and therefore vulnerable to switches in numbers. Battleground states stopping the vote count on election night, after which huge numbers of votes changed from Trump to Biden. Alarming numbers of affidavits from poll workers attesting to fraud. Boarded up windows to block observers from watching vote counts, even from a distance. Observers intimidated and ordered to move away from vote counting personnel. Reputable data analysts stating vote fraud was occurring on a large scale.

Other than THAT, not a hint of impropriety. Nothing to see, forget about it.

And Barr didn’t need to say he was sure the election was a fraud; he only needed to say there was reason for the DOJ to do an immediate and far-reaching INVESTIGATION.

But he wouldn’t even say that.

And lest we forget, this election was CALLED BY THE NEWS NETWORKS. That’s what “election result” MEANS so far. That’s all it means.

Some of the networks take their election information from the Associated Press. But the AP is a consortium OF those same networks.

In other words, the news networks take their election information from themselves.

And on the strength of THAT, Attorney General Barr believes the result of the election has been decided; and there is no reason to mount an all-out investigation of the “result.”

Pundits are worried that Trump’s attack on the outcome makes the US look like a banana republic, in the eyes of the rest of the world.

Sorry, too late for that concern. When news networks call the election based on projections from themselves, we’re looking at a closed system, a bubble, a banana 3000 miles long.

Barr is a banana plantation boss, protecting the terminally corrupt territory from prying eyes.

In an act of extreme kindness, he should be busted down to hosing off dust and sand from cop cars in Death Valley.

He’s made himself into—or he already was—a double agent. While professing support for the president, he was preparing to undermine him.

Trump, throughout his term in office, has shown an uncanny ability to choose key people who are actually out to destroy him. I believe he thought Mike Flynn would be his main protector and buffer, and when Flynn was taken down, Trump didn’t know where to turn. He was at sea. A CEO or Commander-in-Chief is supposed to be better than that.

Barr’s refusal to declare an all-out war on election fraud creates a gigantic confusion. While court cases and state legislative hearings move along, and evidence of fraud piles up, the DOJ stands aside, as if these momentous events are of no more interest than a spring baseball game.

CRIMINAL CHARGES are at the bottom of this national disgrace. And there are no criminal charges.

Although extreme dereliction of duty ought to be a felony, Barr has a built-in protection. Prosecutorial discretion. It means a government lawyer can pick and choose his cases. He can go to court or not go to court.

“Let’s see. We have the murder weapon. The suspect’s prints are on the gun, which the cops found in his hand as he was standing over the dead body of the victim. We have surveillance video which shows the suspect shooting the victim. But you know what? We’re going to pass on this case. The killer has no previous record. He’s from a good family…”

For readers, and for Slick Willie Barr, I want to describe one expert witness to fraud who has already stepped forward. He is just one of a number of such witnesses. Just one. But if he doesn’t sound alarm bells for the Justice Department, indicating that an IMMEDIATE investigation must be launched yesterday, nobody will sound those alarms.

Navid Keshavarz-Nia. His credentials include extensive work for the US intelligence community. This is not necessarily a positive recommendation. However, such people are often cited as reliable by the press and the government. They’re courted and coddled and quoted and used to make cases.

Andrea Widburg, writing at American Thinker, headlines her piece, “The ‘smartest man in the room’ has joined Sidney Powell’s team”: [7]

“Dr. Kershavarz-Nia’s name may not mean a lot to you, but it’s one of the weightiest names in the world when it comes to sniffing out cyber-security problems.”

“We know how important Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is because, just two and a half months ago, the New York Times ran one of its Sunday long-form articles about a massive, multi-million-dollar fraud that a talented grifter ran against the American intelligence and military communities. Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is one of the few people who comes off looking good”:

(Quoting the Times) “Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, ‘was always the smartest person in the room.’ In doing cybersecurity and technical counterintelligence work for the C.I.A., N.S.A. and F.B.I., he had spent decades connecting top-secret dots…”

Widburg continues at American thinker: “Not only does Dr. Kershavarz-Nia have an innate intelligence, but he’s also got extraordinary academic and practical skills in cyber-fraud detection and analysis…”

“His qualifications include a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in various areas of electrical and computer engineering. In addition, ‘I have advanced trained from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), DHS office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A) and Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT)’.”

“Professionally, Dr. Kershavarz-Nia has spent his career as a cyber-security engineer. ‘My experience,’ he attests, ‘spans 35 years performing technical assessment, mathematical modeling, cyber-attack pattern analysis, and security intelligence[.]’ I will not belabor the point. Take it as given that Dr. Kershavarz-Nia may know more about cyber-security than anyone else in America.”

“So what does the brilliant Dr. Kershavarz-Nia have to say? This:

1. Hammer and Scorecard [an alleged package of CIA vote-hacking programs] is real, not a hoax (as Democrats allege), and both are used to manipulate election outcomes.

2. Dominion, ES&S, Scytl, and Smartmatic [electronic vote-systems companies] are all vulnerable to fraud and vote manipulation — and the mainstream media reported on these vulnerabilities in the past.

3. Dominion has been used in other countries to ‘forge election results.’

4. Dominion’s corporate structure is deliberately confusing to hide relationships with Venezuela, China, and Cuba.

5. Dominion machines are easily hackable.

6. Dominion memory cards with cryptographic key access to the systems were stolen in 2019.”

“Although he had no access to the machines, Dr. Kershavarz has looked at available data about the election and the vote results. Based on that information, he concluded:

1. The counts in the disputed states (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia) show electronic manipulation.

2. The simultaneous decision in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia to pretend to halt counting votes was unprecedented and demonstrated a coordinated effort to collude toward desired results.

3. One to two percent of votes were forged in Biden’s favor.

4. Optical scanners were set to accept unverified, un-validated ballots.

5. The scanners failed to keep records for audits, an outcome that must have been deliberately programmed.

6. The stolen cryptographic key, which applied to all voting systems, was used to alter vote counts.

7. The favorable votes pouring in after hours for Biden could not be accounted for by a Democrat preference for mailed in ballots. They demonstrated manipulation. For example, in Pennsylvania, it was physically impossible to feed 400,000 ballots into the machines within 2–3 hours.

8. Dominion used Chinese parts, and there’s reason to believe that China, Venezuela, Cuba interfered in the election.

9. There was a Hammer and Scorecard cyber-attack that altered votes in the battleground states, and then forwarded the results to Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, to avoid detection.

10. The systems failed to produce any auditable results.”

“Based on the above findings, Dr. Keshavarz-Nia concluded with ‘high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in a [sic] hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred [sic] to Vice President Biden’.”

—end of quotes from American Thinker article—

Here’s a question: If you’re William Barr, what else do you want, in terms of qualifications, from an expert witness?

From all appearances, Navid Keshavarz-Nia is exactly the sort of person you would be looking for in serious cases.

Except, perhaps, in THIS case. Because this case not only cuts across the grain, it proposes a titanic refutation of the announced result of a presidential election. And not only an election, but one in which the sitting president is despised by the press, millions of Democrats, untold numbers of government employees, foreign government leaders, and rioters-in-waiting, who would stage mass destruction in cites, if the election is resolved in favor of the sitting president.

So, Mr. Barr, in this case, who qualifies as an expert witness, to whom very close attention should be paid? Or does the qualification of a witness come down to WHAT he will say?

Are you calculating which threat from which side of the political spectrum can visit the greater harm on you?

Have you already sold out? If so, to what or whom?

Your own fear?

“Yet panics, in some cases, have their uses; they produce as much good as hurt. Their duration is always short; the mind soon grows through them, and acquires a firmer habit than before. But their peculiar advantage is, that they are the touchstones of sincerity and hypocrisy, and bring things and men to light, which might otherwise have lain forever undiscovered. In fact, they have the same effect on secret traitors, which an imaginary apparition would have upon a private murderer. They sift out the hidden thoughts of man, and hold them up in public to the world.” Thomas Paine, The Crisis, December 23, 1776.

Your move, Mr. Barr.

