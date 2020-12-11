Disney announced about 7,562 new Star Wars shows yesterday. But that's just the top of the iceberg, as more shows are soon to follow. We at The Babylon Bee have a Star Wars insider (we're not saying it's Gina Carano, but we're not not saying it). We asked her -- or him, or them -- what shows have yet to be announced, and they were able to tease these upcoming shows. They sound amazing!

The post The Babylon Bee Presents An Exclusive Inside Look At 15 Upcoming Star Wars Shows appeared first on The Babylon Bee.