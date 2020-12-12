My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

A Presidential pardon for Lil Wayne

Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit

The brilliant Democrat HOAX structure

Our Republic is gone, we now have a “Bullyocracy”

Whiteboard: God App, 1 app to rule them all

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1216 Scott Adams: Supreme Court Punts, Vaccines are Here, AOC Needs the Lincoln Project Like a Hole in the Head appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.