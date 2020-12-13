Episode 1217 Scott Adams: Today I Explore the Baseless Conspiracy Theory that Humans Drink Beverages Simultaneously

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Evidence Ivermectin obliterates COVID19
- The Great Reset
- Georgia runoff close enough to win by cheating
- Should President Trump attend a Biden inauguration?
- List of 2 million China communist party operatives
- Reframing: A path to happiness
