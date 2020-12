WASHINGTON, D.C.—After exhausting all legal avenues available, President Donald Trump penned a letter to Santa Claus this week, asking him to overturn Biden’s election win. An anonymous source was able to smuggle a copy of the letter out of the White House hidden inside an unwanted fruitcake, which the Bee has obtained.

The post Final Appeal: Trump Pens Letter To Santa Asking Him To Overturn Biden's Win appeared first on The Babylon Bee.