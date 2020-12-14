One Simple Statistic Shows Cuomo Is Destroying NYC’s Restaurant Industry For No Reason

At least 4,500 restaurants in New York City have permanently closed their doors in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns. Thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s latest dictate, that number looks sure to surge.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Democrat ordered an end to all indoor dining in New York City starting on Monday. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has fully supported this mandate.

Gov. Cuomo shuts down indoor dining in NYC amid COVID-19 surge https://t.co/WVBqp11u0B pic.twitter.com/QKqd1VW5ei — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2020

“The hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City,” Cuomo said. “We said that we would watch it if the stabilization, if the hospital rate didn’t stabilize we would close indoor dining. It is now. We’re gonna’ close indoor dining in the city on Monday.”

Cuomo’s decision to follow through on his threat to shut down restaurants has received enormous backlash, in part because its very basis is undercut by the governor’s own data. Restaurants and bars have driven only 1.4 percent of New York’s COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s contact tracing program. Meanwhile, private personal gatherings have driven nearly 75 percent of the state’s COVID-19 spread.

So Cuomo is shutting down an industry—crushing small businesses and putting service workers out of a job—that is only making a minuscule contribution to the spread of COVID-19. (After all, restaurants have operated at reduced capacity, required mask-wearing, heightened sanitization protocols, and more.)

Understandably, restaurateurs were infuriated by the governor’s arbitrary and baseless order.

"We've been following everything that they gave us — the guidelines, we changed our air filter systems, we do the protocols of taking temperatures, getting people to sign the [contact tracing] papers, everything from A to Z," one restaurant owner told the New York Post. "It's just not right you have small businesses that are day to day surviving, and day to day they're trying to pay the bills and day to day trying to feed their staff who are trying to feed their kids."

“The government is shutting us down without actually justifying it with hardcore facts,” another restaurateur added. “We didn’t do anything to deserve a complete destruction of our business.”

The toll this dictate will have on small business and the New York economy is beyond our ability to fully measure. However, according to Eater, 54 percent of New York restaurateurs said in a late November survey they may have to close down in the next six months. That was before this shutdown order.

More than half of New York’s restaurants are in danger of closing, according to a new industry survey https://t.co/zAkqioBPDF — Eater NY (@EaterNY) December 11, 2020

In light of this fallout, the New York Post editorial board rendered a scathing verdict on the governor’s decision, writing that “[Cuomo is] ignoring the science as he puts even more New Yorkers out of work in a dismal economy just two weeks before Christmas.”

This criticism is harsh but not at all unwarranted. Cuomo’s decision is callous, arbitrary, and baseless, as evidenced by the fact that only 1.4 percent of cases can be traced to restaurants.

Can anyone else think of another example of an official announcing a harmful financial policy while simultaneously touting statistics that show that policy will be ineffective. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 11, 2020

The mandate is also likely to backfire due to its unintended consequences.

Think about it like this: The spike in COVID-19 cases is being driven by large household gatherings without social distancing or mask-wearing. Closing restaurants down removes one of the only options New Yorkers have left to socialize in a public, well-spaced, ventilated setting. It will almost certainly prompt more people to shift their gatherings to private settings that are actually less safe from a COVID-19 perspective.

So all the economic destruction and pain being imposed comes from a policy that will likely only make the virus’s spread worse. This from the same Governor Cuomo who wrote a book about how excellently he handled the COVID-19 pandemic before it was even close to over.

.@NYGovCuomo is killing off the already decimated restaurant industry in NYC. The city-wide blanket closure announced today is arbitrary, unnecessary and will cause irreparable harm to our economy. I hope the voters remember this when King Cuomo runs for a 4th term in 2022 — Eric Ulrich (@eric_ulrich) December 11, 2020

I am saddened and deeply concerned with the Governor‘s decision to ban indoor dining in NYC effective Monday. This decision and the loss of business it will cause during the holiday season will be the final straw for many of our restaurants that are barely hanging on. 1/5 — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) December 11, 2020

Many people might find the depths of Cuomo’s incompetence and arrogance shocking. But it actually shouldn’t be. As Nobel-Prize-winning economist Friedrich Hayek famously explained in “Why the Worst Get on Top” high political office self-selects for, with rare exceptions, people who are shamelessly ambitious and addicted to power.All the economic destruction and pain being imposed comes from a policy that will likely only make the virus’s spread worse.

“[Hayek] argued with great insightfulness that ‘the unscrupulous and uninhibited are likely to be more successful’ in any society in which government is seen as the answer to most problems,” FEE President Emeritus Lawrence W. Reed explained. “They are precisely the kind of people who elevate power over persuasion, force over cooperation. Government, possessing by definition a legal and political monopoly of the use of force, attracts them just as surely as dung draws flies.”

So, Cuomo is not an anomaly. The governor’s cruel and arbitrary mismanagement of New York’s restaurant industry is just the latest example of Hayek’s timeless principle.

READ MORE: Andrew Cuomo’s Book Deal and Why the Worst Rise to the Top in Politics.