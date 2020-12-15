Episode 1219 Scott Adams: Forensic Audit of Voting Systems, Hypnosis to Change Sexual Identity, The Great Reset

December 15, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Biden’s throat clearing (a cold?) during speech
  • Liability issues for small businesses if customer gets COVID?
  • Rapid, cheap home COVID tests…why not?
  • The Great Reset…global desire for more socialism
  • Dominion forensic audit results…68% adjudicated
  • Solarwinds hack, who did it?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1219 Scott Adams: Forensic Audit of Voting Systems, Hypnosis to Change Sexual Identity, The Great Reset appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,