My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Biden’s throat clearing (a cold?) during speech
- Liability issues for small businesses if customer gets COVID?
- Rapid, cheap home COVID tests…why not?
- The Great Reset…global desire for more socialism
- Dominion forensic audit results…68% adjudicated
- Solarwinds hack, who did it?
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1219 Scott Adams: Forensic Audit of Voting Systems, Hypnosis to Change Sexual Identity, The Great Reset appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.