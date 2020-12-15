Episode 1219 Scott Adams: Forensic Audit of Voting Systems, Hypnosis to Change Sexual Identity, The Great Reset

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Biden’s throat clearing (a cold?) during speech

Liability issues for small businesses if customer gets COVID?

Rapid, cheap home COVID tests…why not?

The Great Reset…global desire for more socialism

Dominion forensic audit results…68% adjudicated

Solarwinds hack, who did it?

