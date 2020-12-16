“71 Chickens Saved, 35 Arrested over Alleged Illegal Cockfighting Ring”

From news.com.au, as run in the Advertiser (Adelaide); thanks to Joe Muha for the pointer.
Whenever I run into people named Sydney, I expect them to have sisters named Adelaide—but I've always been disappointed.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
From news.com.au, as run in the Advertiser (Adelaide); thanks to Joe Muha for the pointer.
Whenever I run into people named Sydney, I expect them to have sisters named Adelaide—but I've always been disappointed.