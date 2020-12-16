Any Tips for Video Parties?

Any suggestions for how best to do a video party (not just a small-group video conversation)? Since it's hard to have good video conversations with more than 6 people at once (or maybe even more than 4), the party would at least need a breakout room feature, where people can choose to join one group and then move on to others.

I was thinking of doing it by Zoom, setting the option letting people join the breakout room they choose. But are there other platforms that are better? I noticed Evite has configured one; do any of you have experience with it? Are there other tips beyond just what platform and configuration to choose? Let us all know!