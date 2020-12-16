U.S.—The famed conservative economist and free-market advocate Dr. Thomas Sowell took a lot of flack this week by distancing himself from the economic practices of one “Santa Claus”. Sowell pointed out that a sudden flood of free toys will devalue the toys already on the market place, causing rapid inflation of the value of things like Nerf guns, Barbie dolls, and toy choo-choo trains.

The post Thomas Sowell Slams Santa Claus For Plan To Flood Market With Free Toys appeared first on The Babylon Bee.