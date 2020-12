SOUTH BEND, IN—Pete Buttigieg has come under fire for what many are calling a lack of credentials to be our nation's Secretary of Transportation. But Buttigieg defended himself, pointing out that he has played tons of Mario Kart 64, making him an expert in the field.

