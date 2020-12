HOUSTON, TX—Joel Osteen is a prolific author, having instructed his ghostwriter to pen dozens of bestselling books over the course of his career. Now, he's got a new book that's set to top the New York Times Bestseller List: Live Your Best Life Now by Taking Millions in Small Business Aid from the Government.

The post Joel Osteen Releases New Book 'Live Your Best Life Now By Taking Millions In Small Business Aid From The Government' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.