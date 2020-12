New York State Assemblyman Robert Carroll, D-Brooklyn, has introduced a bill that would impose a $3 surcharge on all packages delivered to New York City residents from online orders, excluding food and medicine. Carroll says the tax would generate $1 billion annually and the funds would be used to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The MTA is looking at a $7.5 billion operating deficit this year, which is projected to grow to $16 billion by 2024.