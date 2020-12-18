Episode 1223 Scott Adams PART1: Joe Biden Says Hunter is the Smartest Person he Knows, and That Shouldn’t Worry You a Bit

December 18, 2020
Content:

  • The smartest person Joe Biden knows
  • Harald Schmidt, ethics and health policy expert
  • Chief Justice Roberts alleged yelling
  • School choice and suicides
  • Brainwashing: Accept President Trump’s loss
  • Massive election fraud was GUARANTEED

