How bad it is getting… tyranny in the States

American rulers (there is no other word for them), regardless of which old party letter they put after their name, have gotten so dictatorial, so authoritarian, so elitist, that their leftist, populist comrades in other nations have taken to criticizing them for their decrees and demands in the midst of the Pandemic Panic.

The latest? As reported in Life News, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), said that leaders who impose lockdown measures on their population to combat COVID-19 are like dictators who let their “authoritarian instincts show.”

Speaking on 2 December, I am certain his eyes were fixed on two of the United Mexican States’ neighbors: California, under the less-than-steady but always authoritarian rule of El Jefe Gavin Newsom. And his thuggish and always-greedy General Assembly. And of course, the once-lovely land of New Mexico, under the iron rule of Caudillo and Empress Michelle Lujan Grisham. (Or is it La Caudilla? I think it is La Emperatriz.)

Indeed, both of them, but especially Lujan-Grisham, have demonstrated their complete distain for, and hatred, of traditional American freedoms, values, and liberties. Not just as the autocratic rulers of their respective states, but their entire political careers. Frankly, in 2020, New Mexico and California resemble other Latin American banana republics more than the tarnished and trashed ideals of American liberty.

And that is how they like it. Many New Mexicans heaved huge sighs of disappointment a couple of weeks ago when their Empress decided NOT to accept Creepy Uncle Joe’s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary. While no doubt she would have led his fight to force a Lockdown for all Fifty States and mandatory mask mandates even your own bedroom (alone or not), she apparently would prefer being La Caudilla de Nuevo Mexico where she knows her subjects well, than just another cog, however important, in Harris’ American-communist regime. (Oops, did I spill some beans there?) Much to the disappointment of many New Mexicans: Anglo, Hispanic, and AmerInd. Who remember what it was like to be free, once upon a time. And have an economy in which people could earn a living. Even evil nasty business-owners.

Not that California is much better. And again, there are many Californians (those who haven’t and maybe cannot escape the People’s Dictatorship) who are remembering old times and trying to get rid of Nuisance… excuse me, Newsom. Although California HAS voted a governor or two out of office in the past, and even overthrown a governor (as I recall), few people have much hope of that happening this time. Of course the more people his lovely enforcers arrest for such crimes as surfing by themselves, or singing in church, or sitting on the beach a hundred feet from anyone but not wearing a mask? They might get enough votes to can him. (His enforcers? The once-respected CHiPs, of course: the California Highway Patrol. Who can’t be bothered to break up demonstrations that are looting and burning businesses, but CAN break up peaceful assemblies of protestors who aren’t wearing masks.)

Of course, with the stated agenda and objectives of the incoming Creepy Uncle Joe and fans, both states will be able to do an even BETTER job of imitating the likes of Maduro’s Venezuela, Peron’s Argentina, and Pinochet’s Chile. Just another pair of Latino dictatorships. Especially once they can ignore silly things like freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and more. After all, they’ve already eliminated the freedom of assembly with nary a whimper from their own Supreme Courts or the Nine Nazgul in DC.

Ain’t it great to see what wonderful tiding we have for Christmas, 2020?

People of New Mexico, People of California. We do NOT want you as refugees here in South Dakota, or Wyoming – or even Colorado, bad as it is. We don’t want the attitudes that elected your dictators and your legislatures and your spineless judges to contaminate us. Stay home and go fight for your own liberty, to regain it. Maybe with enough toil and sweat and blood, you won’t sell it for a bowl of rotten porridge the next time.