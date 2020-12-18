Hungary Passes Constitutional Amendment Protecting Child’s Right To Identify as its Birth Gender

Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment affirming the right of children to identify with their birth gender and defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

The amendment was passed by a vote margin of 134-45 and “now protects a child’s right to identify with their gender at birth and an upbringing based on Hungary’s constitutional identity and Christian culture.”

The legislation was passed in the name of protecting children from mental or biological intervention by other parties that violates their right to self-identity in line with their gender at birth.

The amendment also re-asserts the definition of marriage as “based on marriage and the parent-child relation. The mother is a woman, the father a man.”

“Hungarian law already recognized marriage as a stable union between one man and one woman, but Tuesday’s amendment stipulates that only people in such a union are allowed to adopt children. Single people can only adopt children with special permission from the minister in charge of family affairs,” reports Breitbart.

Given that it stands out boldly from the current insanity of identity politics that has come to dominate other western countries, the amendment elicited fury from a plethora of ‘woke’ activists.

“This is a dark day for Hungary’s LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights,” said David Vig, director of Amnesty Hungary, labeling the amendment “homophobic” and “transphobic.”

