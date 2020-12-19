My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Who should get the vaccine FIRST?
- All US gov computer systems are compromised…now what?
- Whomever controls violence…controls the government
- Statistical oddity, Counties with Dominion, Hart systems
- Eric Swalwell’s fate
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1224 Scott Adams PART1: I Teach You When to Disagree With the Experts Because That is an Essential Skill appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.