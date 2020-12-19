“[T]he Bible … Says ‘Ask and You Shall Receive,’ but I Did Not Receive”

From Magistrate Judge Mac McCoy's opinion in Johnson v. Ave Maria School of Law, filed late last year but just posted on Westlaw:

Plaintiff Christopher Johnson filed an Affidavit of Indigency on September 4, 2019, which the Court construes as a motion for leave to proceed in forma pauperis under 28 U.S.C. § 1915 …. Plaintiff seeks leave to proceed in forma pauperis, which is without pre-payment of fees. The Court has carefully reviewed the Complaint and the Affidavit of Indigency under 28 U.S.C. § 1915 and relevant pleading standards. Based upon that review, the Court determines that Plaintiff must be required to amend the Complaint….

First, Plaintiff has filed an impermissible shotgun pleading replete with conclusory, vague, and immaterial facts not obviously connected to any particular cause of action. Plaintiff's Complaint is 57 pages long and contains 129 separate paragraphs.. A multitude of these paragraphs consist of incoherent, conclusory statements. For example, Plaintiff alleges Defendant, the law school he attended, Ave Maria Law: