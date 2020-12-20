In what universe?

Statistics can lie. Especially when professional liars use them. As I recently wrote about, governments made up of liars and criminals is what we have. And they are very good at making statistics lie.

Consider this recent claim (sent by a friend from a Twitter feed):

Last week on @MSNBC, @nytdavidbrooks said there’s demand for conspiracy theories on the right because “blue cities are thriving” and “people left behind in the rural parts of America feel threatened”. What? Mr. Brooks: Who exactly is thriving in “blue cities”? pic.twitter.com/MxD30DOU0X

Indeed, what universe are all these thriving “blue cities” found in? Certainly not North America, and apparently not anywhere else in the Free World.

If that were the truth, please, someone, explain something to me. Why are all areas of the West that I know well being overrun by refugees: economic, social, cultural, and medical, from these big blue cities in California, southern Arizona, western Washington, Minnesota, and elsewhere? Why is real estate and home construction going crazy in the Four Corners – even with the insane lockdown drama by Luhan Gresham (NM), Polis (CO), and even Herbert (UT)? Ditto for the Black Hills despite Gordon (WY)? (Although Noem is the exception to the rule in SD?) Why are we and many friends getting call after call asking us if we want to sell our houses?

Because bad as even rural areas in states like New Mexico and Colorado are, they are far, far better off than the stinking urban areas: Seattle, Portland, SanFran, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, and more? Not to talk about NYC and Baltimore and DC and Philidelphia and Chicago and Atlanta and Memphis.

And literally getting worse by the day. The “great cities” (starting with NYC) are dying.

And consider this:

Biden-voting counties equal 70% of America’s economy. What does this mean for the nation’s political-economic divide?

Most notably, the stark economic rift that Brookings Metro documented after Donald Trump’s shocking 2016 victory has grown even wider. In 2016, we wrote that the 2,584 counties that Trump won generated just 36% of the country’s economic output, whereas the 472 counties Hillary Clinton carried equated to almost two-thirds of the nation’s aggregate economy.

A similar analysis for last week’s election shows these trends continuing, albeit with a different political outcome. This time, Biden’s winning base in 509 counties encompasses fully 71% of America’s economic activity, while Trump’s losing base of 2,547 counties represents just 29% of the economy. (Votes are still outstanding in 28 mostly low-output counties, and this piece will be updated as new data is reported.)

Of course, even in those “Biden” counties, how many of the Street Mob that voted for Biden-Harris (not counting the fake votes) are part of that economic activity? Other than receiving welfare and stimulus payments and marching for “equality” and “against fascism”?

But more important, how much of that economic activity in those big urban areas is generated by products – goods and even services – produced in those “low output” counties.

We can start with food – sure, it is only “10%” of the Fifty States’ economy, according to the statistics. Let us see how those 509 counties would do if the remaining 2,547 counties STOPPED growing food and sending it to the processing plants (mostly probably in those 509 Biden counties) and then on to all those Biden lotus-eaters and the elites in those cities.

And how much power and energy: oil, natural gas, coal, solar, hydro, and wind – comes from those 2,547 counties? For that matter, how much WATER comes from those? Where does Los Angeles’ water come from? Where does New York City’s water come from? It is NOT urban areas that voted (usually by very tiny majorities, even with all the cheating) for Creepy Uncle Joe and Kammie the Commie.

To say nothing of other commodities and raw materials: metals, cloth, paper (yes, even toilet paper), and virtually every other input into manufacturing and processing in those blue jurisdictions.

But the media, academia, the deep state bureaucrats, and especially the politicians, know how to lie. And how to make statistics lie.

And use those lies to rule us, to steal away our money and our liberties, and to persuade far too many people they are doing it all for our own good.

Look at the lies and the statistics for yourself. Don’t trust whoever says it – and don’t trust all those “fact-checkers.

Enough is enough.