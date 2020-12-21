The 10th Annual “We Robot” Law/Robotics/AI Conference Coming to U. Miami School of Law, Sept. 23-25, 2021

I thought I'd pass this along, in case any of you folks are interested; I rarely post about forthcoming academic conferences, but this is a very big one, and very highly regarded. This year it's being co-organized by Prof. Michael Froomkin (Miami), who has long been one of the most prominent writers on technology and the law, and it promises to be excellent.

If you're at all interested, check out the Call for Papers, Posters, and Participation; they welcome submissions of abstracts, posters—or robots to demo—from both students and faculty. Submissions, due by Feb. 1, 2021, are subject to an intense double-blind review process.