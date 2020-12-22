Episode 1227 Scott Adams: The Legislation no one Read, The Mysteriously Good Coronavirus Outcomes in China

December 22, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • – How many people are killed by FAKE NEWS?
  • – No current pandemic issues in China?
  • – Mutated COVID19 in UK
  • – Coronavirus stimulus package
  • – Federal seizure of voting machines
  • – Solarwinds hack, Russia or China?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1227 Scott Adams: The Legislation no one Read, The Mysteriously Good Coronavirus Outcomes in China appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,