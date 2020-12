IRVINE, CA—Taco Bell has unveiled a much-anticipated new item to its $1 Cravings Menu: a Doritos Locos vaccine. Now, when you get a mysterious craving for "Mexican" food at 1 a.m., you can get a Chalupa, a Grilled Cheese Burrito, and a delicious Doritos Locos Vaccine for just a few bucks.

The post Taco Bell Unveils Doritos Locos Vaccine appeared first on The Babylon Bee.