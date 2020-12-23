Episode 1228 Scott Adams PART1: I Teach You How to Select the Correct Size For a COVID-19 Relief Check

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

– Micro-Lesson: Brain Hack

– Why President Trump will NOT run a coup

– Ruby ballot scanning controversy

– A name for what will happen in politics in 2021…TCP

– Whiteboard1: How to Pick the Right COVID-19 Relief Check

– Whiteboard2: Anti-Racism Strategy

