U.S.—Now that Congress has passed a relief package to give a life-changing sum of $600 to American citizens, retailers and restaurants are preparing to adjust for the runaway inflation that will follow due to printing trillions of dollars. To celebrate the changing times, McDonald's has announced its latest hot menu item: the McStimulus.

