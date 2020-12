A South Carolina grand jury has indicted Richland County Council Vice Chair Dahli Myers on 24 counts, including misconduct in office and embezzlement. Prosecutors say most of the charges stem from "illicit use" of her county credit card. Myers used the card to fund trips to Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Greece. She also is accused of using the card to make a trip to New Jersey to stalk NBA legend Magic Johnson and former NFL player Richard Seymour.