Episode 1229 Scott Adams: I’ll Tell You What Keeps America Together and How the #GoldenAge Can’t be Stopped

December 24, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  •  Things so important you can’t charge for them
  • Andrew Yang running for mayor of New York
  • The Golden Age is in process
  • 2020 enlightened us in many regards
  • My Christmas Eve gratitude

