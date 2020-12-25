Misgendered by Whom?

December 25, 2020
No Comments

  1. I appreciate that a scientist takes the view that Rudolf's gender can be determined by Rudolf's anatomical features. But from what I understand not everyone agrees with that ….
  2. I'd listen more to whether Santa knows Zoology if the physicists knew more about reindeer flight.
  3. As a correspondent of mine noted, the Rudolph story is thus "actually about female bullying (mean girls)." Perhaps the female of the species is more deadly than the male.