Misgendered by Whom?

Santa doesn't know Zoology:

Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.

So Santa's reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/fkHqhJM7dY

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2020