Misgendered by Whom?

Santa doesn't know Zoology:
Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.
So Santa's reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/fkHqhJM7dY
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2020
- I appreciate that a scientist takes the view that Rudolf's gender can be determined by Rudolf's anatomical features. But from what I understand not everyone agrees with that ….
- I'd listen more to whether Santa knows Zoology if the physicists knew more about reindeer flight.
- As a correspondent of mine noted, the Rudolph story is thus "actually about female bullying (mean girls)." Perhaps the female of the species is more deadly than the male.