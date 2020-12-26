Episode 1232 Scott Adams: Nashville, Narcissism, Congress Sucks, And Coffee. Join Me.

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Nashville explosion

Dilbert’s lack of diversity

The number of genders controversy

NDAA bill would make 5G impossible?

Narcissism and the psychology industry

Adams Mental Disorder

