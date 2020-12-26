Episode 1232 Scott Adams: Nashville, Narcissism, Congress Sucks, And Coffee. Join Me.

December 26, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Nashville explosion
  • Dilbert’s lack of diversity
  • The number of genders controversy
  • NDAA bill would make 5G impossible?
  • Narcissism and the psychology industry
  • Adams Mental Disorder

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1232 Scott Adams: Nashville, Narcissism, Congress Sucks, And Coffee. Join Me. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: