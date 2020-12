The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has condemned the naming of the city's hospital for Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The hospital was renamed in 2015 for Zuckerberg after he donated $75 million for a new acute care and trauma center. Supervisors criticized Facebook for not doing more to protect users' privacy or to stop the spread of misinformation. The renaming was approved by a previous Board of Supervisors.