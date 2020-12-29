Episode 1235 Scott Adams PART1: My Nobel Prize, China’s Octopus Strategy, Those Stimulus Checks

December 29, 2020
  • The history of calling “passion” BS
  • China’s long-term strategy is really impressive
  • FOX News opposes $2,000 stimulus checks
  • Will there be fraud in Georgia runoff?
  • Testosterone levels and confidence
  • Defining “The Observer Problem”

