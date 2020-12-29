Poetry Tuesday!: “The reticent volcano keeps…” by Emily Dickinson

In this age of Internet and social media, Emily Dickinson tells us to be as quiet as a volcano.
Here's "The reticent volcano keeps…" (1897) by Emily Dickinson (1830-1886).
