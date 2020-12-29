Posting #2000 – The Price of Liberty – Paying the price

If I am counting right, this is the 2,000th commentary published by Lady Susan (Mama Liberty) and Nathan and other writers on TPOL since we moved to WordPress. And more than 3,500 total on all platforms.

Everyone associated with TPOL is happy that everyday, several hundred readers check in with us. Reading either current commentary or commentary sometimes posted years ago.

Our theme is, as consistently as we can make it, personal responsibility. We must each individually pay the price of liberty. Our own liberty. We must be self-governors who make decisions and accept the consequences of our actions. Whether we are at risk from governments who seek more and more control over us.

We can have liberty. We can be free. Freedom is the gift of God and also the gift of our ancestors who fought and bled and died for liberty. They paid a price – often a steep one. We can expect to do the same. Treasure, blood, time, and indeed liberty itself are all prices we have paid in the past, and will do so again.

But we will win.