Does the fate of the Republic depend on Georgia?

To listen to the politicians, the talk shows, the pundits, and the news stories, you would certainly think so. Depending on your political stance, the future of the Fifty States rests on the voters (legal, illegal, absent, mail-in, walk-in, and so dedicated that they vote after they are dead) who will choose not one but TWO people to send as Conscript Fathers to the halls of the Senate in the District of Columbia.

We all know the routine. Georgia (unlike most states) doesn’t have a “first-across-the-post” election system: to win, you must have at least 50.0001 percent of the vote. Although in the past, it was assumed that “counting all the votes” meant counting all the legal votes, that principle was clearly abandoned in 2020. By both Democrats and Republicans in the former colony of Great Britain.

And since Georgia only had a temporary Senator and a regular one, in a very unusual situation, BOTH seats have elections this year.

Ugh.

Georgia is supposed to be a Red State; the GOP (or those who identify as such) controls the State government and used to represent most of the State in DC. The major exception was, of course, that stinkin’ stain on the red soil and lush green land of Georgia. Atlanta.

Atlanta appears to be more in the running these days NOT as a competitor for an “All-American City” but rather as a replacement for Mos Esley for the Obi-Wan Award: “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” Atlan-stan. Ruled by dynasty after dynasty of corrupt, regressive Democrat mayors and councils, it is just like virtually EVERY American major city: the Bangkok of the South. (“one crowded, polluted, stinking city” – from the opera Chess). Homebase for liberal mainstream media corps, a true sinkhole of freedom. A fitting, if disgusting, counterpart to NYC and Chicago.

But nasty Atlanta is apparently firmly in control of Georgia in 2020 and presumably in 2021. Which means the regressive Democratic “elite” of that city. Does the rest of the State even matter? It does not seem to control its own destiny.

Recently, over at AEIR, Walter Block made a strong and well-reasoned appeal to Libertarians (and libertarians, including anarchists) in Georgia to support the Republicans in the two Senate races. They are, he concludes, by far the lesser of two evils, and the evil of having the Uncle Joe-Cammie the Commie and worse Democrats in control of the Senate is very, very great. Of course Walter is well known as a pragmatist whom many consider a sell-out traitor to “Libertarianism.”

Do you believe him?

Do you believe the Republic’s fate is to be settled in Georgia in January?

I do not think we HAVE a Republic anymore, not for the Fifty States as a Union.

We do have, perhaps, a few states (maybe a half-dozen) which ARE still Republics. (Georgia ain’t one of ’em, folks.) And I also don’t mean “People’s Republics,” rapidly becoming standard socialist dictatorships – “of the people,” don’t you know? (Like Massachusetts and California.) Indeed, based on our COVID-19 Pandemic Panic, more and more of the Fifty States HAVE become some form of elected monarchy or dictatorship. (Certainly states like New Mexico, Colorado, and Michigan.)

And even in Georgia, the self-proclaimed Republican governor and other officers of the State have made it clear: they have and want more and more power over each and every person in the State. They claim that they will use that power wisely. History says otherwise.

So perhaps I need to ask, do you believe that the voting in Georgia in January might help RESTORE the Republic? Or establish a NEW Republic?

I don’t have any answers, at least not right now. Readers, what do you think?