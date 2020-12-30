My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Mitch McConnell’s family connection to CCP?
- Stacey Abrams sister, the election case judge?
- Should people decide on their own to vax or not?
- Rep. Gohmert’s lawsuit against VP Pence
- China’s infiltration of all our major news sources
- Whiteboard: War With China
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1236 Scott Adams: Non-Kinetic War With China, With Whiteboard, Stimulus Checks, Vaccinations and Fake Science appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.