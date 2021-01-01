An appeal – secession is necessary

It is clear that the leftists are in the catbird’s seat, as we enter 2021.

The “fight” against the Pandemic is a leftist’s dream. It has no doubt advanced the timetable for the national (and world) domination they have been seeking for nigh unto 200 years.

We can call them ‘transnational’ socialists or progressives or fascists. Or as I prefer, the “Extreme Democrats” and Regressivists and the Street Mob… They want to control us, and they want US to make that possible. They are worshippers of the State, and they must convert us.

Think about those terms:

We had socialists – Marx, Bismarck, Lincoln, and the like.

We had national socialists – Mussolini and Hitler and Wilson and Franco.

We had international socialists – Lenin and Mao and Castro and their buddies.

What we have today is different: socialism in which all borders, all nationalities and ethnicities and religions are mushed into the blender. The Merkels, the Macrons, the Obamas, the Pelosis, and all their kind. In which any kind of perversion and abuse is not only tolerated but proclaimed and celebrated.

Of course, they are willing to “compromise.” For now. “We just want this,” they say, THIS election. THIS year. No, we don’t want compromise: that is one way we GOT into this mess.

We don’t want a revolution. We had one, back in 1776 – we just need the outcome of that one restored: peace, free trade, liberty, minimal government, and opportunity. No, they didn’t do that all perfectly back in the 1780s, but it was a whole lot better than the way things have decayed.

We don’t need a rebellion – or want one. We’ve had a few of those, for various reasons, from the Whiskey Rebellion to the Great Dakota Uprising and the Ghost Shirt and the Moros. And we lost a bit of liberty each time, both in having the various governments fight the rebellion and then, after the governments won, cracking down. New laws, new taxes, new demands, and punishments.

We don’t want or need a civil war. We had one of those, too, back in 1861 – it lost, and part of the revolution was rolled back. (Though it was treated as a victory for liberty.) Control OF the Federal Government is not desirable – REDUCING control BY the Federal Government is what we need.

We don’t want violence in the streets – leave that to the Democratic-politician and -bureaucrat controlled Blue States. They are the ones that want the excuse for more tyranny. In fact, not only do we NOT want violence in the streets, we want to do everything rational, reasonable, nonviolent, and voluntary to prevent it. And to stop it if it happens – again if possible in a peaceable way. But if we MUST fight to defend ourselves, our families, our homes, and our businesses and communities, we MUST fight defensively. And in a manner appropriate to the danger but no more.

Now, you say, Nathan, that’s tough.

You are right.

But we CAN do it: be as heavily armed up as we can possibly be. And keep as much control over our tempers, our enthusiasms and our natural tendency to push back, as we control our sight-picture on the firing range.

How can we do that? Separation – and if necessary, divorce. Or in political terms, secession. And NOT the way the South necessarily did that. No grandstanding in walking out of Congress by senators and representatives of the free states. No big initiatives or referendums on secession. Just slow and steady. As planned and controlled as a class for new gun owners. As steady and careful as the control over our tempers and our pistol or rifle.

And always, politely. Not in glee or anticipation, but in sadness and always offering them a chance to agree to our needs – NOT compromise, but rejection of what they offer. “No,” just as we would tell a two-year-old.

Refuse (politely) to pay their taxes: income, excise, and anything else. States collect and keep that safe – converting to Bitcoin or gold or silver. Refuse (politely) to obey their orders, whether they come from bureaucrats or judges. Refuse (politely and with regret) their money – whether it is to buy things or to subsidize things or as loans. Encourage their local people – and federal employees elsewhere who have their hometown in a separating State – to resign. (And make sure that you help them find other work to pay their bills – USEFUL work.) When your State’s senators and representatives (and their staff) and even military come home for the holidays or just to escape the horror of Biden’s DC, encourage them, persuade them, to stay.

Get your sheriffs and your towns and cities to enforce the laws equally – against federal agencies in the same way they would a private citizen or company. Encourage and help other people to file suits against them, in local courts as much as possible. Knowing that they are going to get thrown out. But always do these things in sorrowful and sympathetic understanding, with the utmost politeness and kindness.

In other words, heap burning coals and ashes on their heads. Constantly petition, again and again, the way the widow did the wicked judge in the Bible. But make it clear you have DRAWN your line – and it is NOT in the sand with a stick: it is in concrete with a jackhammer. “You’ve already gone too far – not ‘this far and no further.’ Instead, you need to back up a century or two.

If attacked, by all means, defend yourselves and others – but with a measured, pre-planned, and practiced response that is appropriate to the threat they pose.

Please share your thoughts on this subject with me and others.