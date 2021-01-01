Brickbat: Frozen Out

Chinese officials raided the Good Neighbor North District Church in Hong Kong, arresting two people. The pastor, Roy Chan, was out of the country with his wife, but he found that his bank account as well as those of his wife and the church had been frozen. He and his wife have been charged with money laundering and fraud, with the Chinese government accusing him of under-reporting church donations. He denies those charges and says the government is retaliating against him for his efforts to protect pro-democracy protesters earlier this year, when he and other elderly church members would place themselves between protesters and police in an effort to keep the police from beating the protesters.