Episode 1238 Scott Adams: Looks Like Trump Won, Based on Latest News Out of Georgia. Will That Change?

January 1, 2021
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Georgia Senate committee votes to decertify Biden and do audit
  • A cumulative vote count decreased?
  • Georgia audited the only county locally regarded as honest?
  • Green tea component might protect against coronavirus?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1238 Scott Adams: Looks Like Trump Won, Based on Latest News Out of Georgia. Will That Change? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,