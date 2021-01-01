Episode 1238 Scott Adams: Looks Like Trump Won, Based on Latest News Out of Georgia. Will That Change?

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Georgia Senate committee votes to decertify Biden and do audit
- A cumulative vote count decreased?
- Georgia audited the only county locally regarded as honest?
- Green tea component might protect against coronavirus?
