My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Georgia Senate committee votes to decertify Biden and do audit

A cumulative vote count decreased?

Georgia audited the only county locally regarded as honest?

Green tea component might protect against coronavirus?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1238 Scott Adams: Looks Like Trump Won, Based on Latest News Out of Georgia. Will That Change? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.