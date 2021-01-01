How LewRockwell.com Kept Me Sane in 2020—and All Other Years as Well

This past year may well have been the greatest and most heroic for LewRockwell.com. It was a real separating-the-men-from-the-boys (or the-women-from-the-girls) moment. While so many of the D.C. “libertarians” and others in the Koch Foundation orbit were lecturing us about why we must obey the masking and lockdown mandates of mini-Mussolinies far and wide, from Lord Fauci to every pipsqueak small town mayor and city council, LRC authors doubled down in their research and examination of the seemingly endless power-grabbing claims of government bureaucrats everywhere.

Millions of people now know that Anthony Fauci is a duplicitous, weasel-like, bureaucratic liar — and an admitted liar at that — thanks to LRC. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the great Bill Sardi, the world has been educated about the phoniness of the planned-demic – and, more importantly, the importance of taking care of your own health and boosting your own immune system. As I was reminded by the physicians of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons when I spoke to their annual conference several years ago, “healthcare” is OUR responsibility; “medical care” is what they and all other doctors do. Bill Sardi has been a fount of valuable information on how to go about doing this, along with the equally great Dr. Mercola, whose articles grace LRC almost every day.

LRC readers were also blessed by being introduced to the writings of Jon Rappoport, another researcher/journalist like Bill Sardi, who refuses to have the wool pulled over his eyes or be intimidated by the insidious “public health” bureaucracy and its barking buffoonish supporters in the media.

The icing on the cake of contributions by these two great men were the daily postings of the Ron Paul Liberty Report on LRC, giving Ron and Dan an even wider audience.

Yours truly dove into the arcane world of “public health,” epidemiology, and especially alternative medicine, using my well-worn nose for B.S. coming from agents of the state. The result was dozens (or what seems like hundreds) of blogs in which I shared links to things that I learned from this literature. I was alarmed as much as I have ever been about how this was being used to impose totalitarianism on America. And by the way, we now know that there were actually fewer total deaths both worldwide and in the U.S. this year than there were last year. That means that there was no pandemic. Yes, a very bad virus – or something – came about, but it had a 99.7% survival rate, and did not cause even a tiny blip in the total annual death count number.

I believe I was the first to point out the creepy, immoral, and bizarre agenda of Bill Gates, as he explained in a “Ted Talk” that I posted on the blog. In that talk Gates, whose father was a eugenicist and a founder of the Seattle Planned Parenthood, announced that “we” need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the world to zero, eventually. There are two ways to go about this, he said: First, abortion, which Gates euphemistically called “reproductive health.” Second, with “vaccines.”

When I heard this I was confused. Aren’t vaccines supposed to improve health and longevity, which would increase the carbon dioxide emissions of humans? Not in Gates’s world. I found the answer with a little more research that led me to the news that Gates had been banned from several African countries after a “tetanus” vaccine that he had funded there was discovered to contain a sterilant. This discovery was made by the Kenyan government after an organization of Catholic doctors there observed several years of shockingly low fertility in the population.

So there you have it: The richest man in the world wants to spend billions on Third-World abortions and vaccines that will secretly sterilize millions of women. That’s how he proposes to eliminate so much carbon dioxide emissions – by eliminating as many humans as possible. Many others have outed Gates and his weird, James Bondish schemes to depopulate the planet with planned-demics as one of his primary weapons.

“Libertarian” lawyers have spent decades bragging about what defenders of economic freedom they are, and they have done many good things such as suing local governments for depriving so many people of employment opportunities through occupational licensing and other forms of regulatory evil. But when the state went Full Monty with its attacks on economic freedom with its “lockdowns” we heard nothing but crickets from the “libertarian lawyers.” Not so with LRC writers, who have made the case over and over again for how the lockdowns have NOT worked to slow the virus, but have done a “wonderful” job of impairing the economic liberties of literally millions of Americans. Shame on all of these “libertarian public interest lawyers” who have not used their skills to challenge the Mother of All Assaults on American Economic Liberty.

These are just a few of the things that helped me keep my sanity by reading and writing for LewRockwell.com in the past year and make me optimistic about progress that can be made against the current surge toward totalitarianism in 2021. If there is one thing that LRC readers have learned well during the past year, it is this: “Public health,” like war, is all about the health of the state. It is about the nationalization of people in the name of “health,” with its primary goal always and everywhere of being able to order us around, punish us, and dictate to us how we are to live our lives. It is another Trojan Horse of socialism, in other words, just like “global warming” or “climate change.”

