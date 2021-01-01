You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: The Worst Is Yet to Come

“For the first time in my life I began to realize that it is not evil and brutality, but nearly always weakness, that is to blame for the worst things that happen in this world.”



~ Stefan Zweig

Over time, it becomes quite obvious to those with the ability to think that the people at large bring about voluntarily their own enslavement, their own lots in life, and their own misery. Given the vast numbers of people as opposed to rulers, there is no need for such pathetic behavior, but the average human psyche seems to gravitate toward a life of rule instead of a life of self-responsibility. This is caused by a weakness of mind, and because of this attempt to escape individual responsibility; complete avoidance of the truth is necessary. This is the state of affairs today in this country, as the masses are aggressively hiding from the truth, with the ‘hope’ of being the recipient of a few crumbs from their masters in order to survive.

The year 2020 has come and gone, and may prove to have been the beginning of the end of humanity as we have known it. There have been many tumultuous times in world history, and certainly in the short history of this country, we have experienced much strife and terror. Most would tend to believe that the horrors we have faced in the past were not due to our own weaknesses, but were due to foreign forces outside our control, but that would be a monumental mistake in judgment. No government action is organic, none is natural; it is forever intentionally designed or used, or both, in a manner that is meant to benefit the ‘claimed’ elite class at the expense of the people.

The aim of power is always more power, and therefore, the powerful never cease in their efforts to fool the people into believing that monsters from afar, or mysterious monsters from within are to be feared by all. Fear breeds weakness, and due to this unnecessary state of mind, dependence on power becomes normalized. Once this societal reliance on the ruling hierarchy is in place, power and control become much easier to achieve. This is all done with smoke and mirrors and the highest level of propaganda, as no reality can support this unwarranted state of confusion and vulnerability by the majority that has by design led to the surrender of freedom due only to deceit.

What has been witnessed this past year is unbelievable, and in any sane world, it should serve as the impetus for the people to stand up and fight against any and all forms of governance by the few that have been allowed to demand compliance to its nefarious mandates. Laying blame at the feet of government and those that command them is absurd, because it is “you the people” that have given up and refused to hold and defend your own liberty. Freedom cannot survive in any system that allows a ruling class to exist, whether by farcical representation or not. The notions of a democracy, or as the very misguided supporters of what is called a republic support, are both nearly identical. The former relies on what is said to be ‘mob’ rule, while the latter relies on ‘mob’ rule through a handful of powerful surrogates. This is all based on the idea that the people are too stupid to rule themselves, and can only function by allowing a despotic president and 535 criminal proxy agents out of a population of 325 million to make and enforce all the rules. This system caused the ultimate demise of the freedom of an entire country. This is what the people allowed, and this is why we all face the end of what began as a country based on individual freedom due to the natural and inherent rights of mankind. This was never due to any piece of government paper, but was accepted as sacred doctrine due to man’s ability to rule himself.

Now, we are at the end of the line. 2020 was but a prelude to the real and final death of America. “You ain’t seen nothing yet” may be difficult to fathom after what has happened in the last ten months, but without an immediate and forceful response by the people, much worse is on the horizon. Lockdowns will continue, but will be more demanding and more enforced. Business closings, job loss, and economic devastation will only continue with gusto. Draconian orders and mandates will still be with us and enhanced, but brutal police state tactics of enforcement will escalate dramatically. New gun control and gun confiscation policies will be implemented, and the restriction of individual movement will be severely tightened. Surveillance will become even more insane, tracking and tracing will be rampant, and movement passports will be commonplace. Adherence to government commands, including individual health and state-ordered medical procedures such as vaccination, will be forthcoming, with extreme threats against any that do not comply. An economic Armageddon will consume the country, as the failure of financial markets, real estate markets, and all state monetary systems will fail, and in the turmoil be completely restructured for the benefit of the few. Bailouts will not be effective, so bail-ins will result, causing the massive theft of the wealth and property from the common citizenry. Bank accounts will be frozen, and the banking and state criminals will take control over most normal assets.

In addition, the sickness and death will escalate at much higher rates, with all being blamed on a fake ‘virus’ that has never been proven to exist. This will not be difficult to sell by those evil monsters claiming authority over you, as vaccination poisoning, side effects, horrible disease, isolation, closed health centers, cessation of common medical care and procedures, destruction of immune systems, and societal despair will weigh heavy on this population. In addition, at any sign of resistance or dissent, releases of targeted bio-weapons could be used to further the perception that deadly pathogens are a threat to all, when in fact, all of the carnage would be purposely manufactured to advance the agendas of control in order to set the stage for the implementation of a total technocratic society based on transhumanism.

All is not lost however, as all of you still have the upper hand; at least for the moment. There are 325 million people in this country, and only a few at the top that need to be opposed. The enforcers will quickly become impotent if their betters are not only threatened, but their power taken from them by the sheer numbers of those opposing their rule. Disobedience and non-compliance by the masses is key, and nothing of value can be gained unless the people at large refuse to take any orders from federal and state officials that restrict or disallow normal behavior in any way. This is the only solution that seems viable. Catherine Austin Fitts lays out what is coming in her great interview titled “Planet Lockdown.”

This is a monumental effort by the evil among us to change the course of life on earth, and only by fighting for your own freedom can we survive and retain a world of hope and dreams instead of death and destruction.

