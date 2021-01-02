Episode 1239 Scott Adams PART2: I Show You Some Shocking Media Manipulation, Election Dogs Not Barking, Whiteboard Too

January 2, 2021
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

———–

  • Media techniques they use to brainwash the public
  • Techniques for suppressing people who might speak up
  • George Conway’s mocking as suppressive fire
  • Do weed smokers contribute to society?
  • Pairing strategy
  • Whiteboard: Coronavirus Infections

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1239 Scott Adams PART2: I Show You Some Shocking Media Manipulation, Election Dogs Not Barking, Whiteboard Too appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,