My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Questions about the regular flu
- Meaningful contact with China kills Americans
- Ted Wheeler’s negotiation with anarchists
- Ted Cruz pushes for election audit
- Whiteboard: The Einstein Janitor’s View
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1240 Scott Adams PART1: My Impression of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Negotiating, China Bad, Election Audit, More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.