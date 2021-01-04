Early Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Troubles Add to a Long List of Government Pandemic Failures

It’s been nearly twelve months since Covid-19 reached the United States. Since then, more than19 million U.S. citizens have contracted the disease, resulting in just over 334,000 deaths. Well-intended but often misguided policy responses have added high unemployment, financial strife, and widespread mental health concerns to an already deeply troubling situation.

Thankfully, drug producers Pfizer and Moderna have developed highly effective Covid-19 vaccines. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for both vaccines. Both producers began distributing millions of doses immediately after receiving FDA authorization.

With two vaccines in hand, many have turned their attention to debating who should be vaccinated first. Some argue that medical professionals, who risk their health by caring for Covid-19 patients, should have access before the general public. Others hold that the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions, and others who face the most significant risk of dying if infected with Covid-19 should be vaccinated first.

Some, more radically, propose that race should be a factor in deciding who gets vaccine priority. As Harald Schmidt of the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics argues, “Society is structured in a way that enables them [white people] to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

Before deciding what factor should determine who gets vaccinated first, we should ask the more fundamental question of who should be tasked with distributing vaccines. So far, the responsibility has fallen on the government, and even this early in the process there have been several red flags.

Although the U.S. government provided more than $10 billion in funding to developing a Covid-19 vaccine, it does not have a specific plan on distributing it, which has caused widespread confusion and frustration from the vaccine producers.

As one Business Insider article headlines, “Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn’t told it where to send them.” The article also noted, “Illinois, Washington, California, Georgia, Hawaii, and Nevada are getting about half the doses they expected.:

Some errors in conducting a vaccination program of this size are unavoidable. However, the government’s woeful track record of providing and distributing urgently needed goods during the pandemic shows that such mistakes are the norm, not the exception. We should recall:

The arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine provides hope that we may reach herd immunity without endangering millions of lives. But utilizing this pioneering medical breakthrough and truncating the length of the pandemic depends on how well the vaccines are distributed. So far, not so good.

The post Early Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Troubles Add to a Long List of Government Pandemic Failures appeared first on The Beacon.