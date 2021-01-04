My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- John McCain bribery claim
- Employees at Google forming a union for what?
- Lin Wood tweets
- Data Integrity Group’s intriguing claim
- President Trump’s call to Brad Raffensperger
- Whiteboard: Hoax Creation
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1241 Scott Adams: How the Fake News Industry Manufactures HOAXES, Using Today’s Fresh Example appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.