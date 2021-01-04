Ohio Gov. Signs Repeal of Duty to Retreat: 36 States Now Stand-Your-Ground, only 14 Duty-to-Retreat

See this post from two weeks ago for more on the breakdown among the states, and for an explanation of exactly what's involved in this question (and what isn't).
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
See this post from two weeks ago for more on the breakdown among the states, and for an explanation of exactly what's involved in this question (and what isn't).