NEW YORK, NY—With audiences growing weary of Bear Grylls's usual feats of bravery in the unforgiving wilderness, a brand new show has upped the ante by dropping Grylls in the deadliest place on earth: a nursing home in Cuomo's New York.

The post Extreme New Show Has Bear Grylls Try To Survive A Day In A New York Nursing Home appeared first on The Babylon Bee.