My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Your age and believing election fraud
- Stacey Abrams won Georgia
- ALL the exact same questionable behavior?
- Ranking the credibility of various fraud claims
- What will VP Pence do?
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1243 Scott Adams PART1: Georgia Election Credibility and Where Do We Go From Here? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.