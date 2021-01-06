My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Your age and believing election fraud

Stacey Abrams won Georgia

ALL the exact same questionable behavior?

Ranking the credibility of various fraud claims

What will VP Pence do?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1243 Scott Adams PART1: Georgia Election Credibility and Where Do We Go From Here? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.