Episode 1243 Scott Adams PART2: Georgia Election Credibility and Where Do We Go From Here?

January 6, 2021
Content:

  • Your age and believing election fraud
  • Stacey Abrams won Georgia
  • ALL the exact same questionable behavior?
  • Ranking the credibility of various fraud claims
  • What will VP Pence do?

